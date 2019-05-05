CinemaLatest NewsNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

‘Deadpool’ actor Ryan Reynolds admits he often digs at his wife at home

May 5, 2019, 04:32 pm IST
Ryan Reynolds has admitted that he believes making fun of his wife Blake Lively on Social media. He intern asserts that it is sign of the ” healthy relationships” that she shares with her.

During his appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” show, the 42-year-old actor was asked whether he enjoys trolling Lively, with whom he share two daughters.

“Oh yeah, we do once in a while. It’s kind of like what my dad used to say, ‘If you can’t say anything nice, say something embarrassing.’ That’s how we roll. I think it’s a sign of a healthy relationship, personally. I do, yeah.” Renoylds replayed.

He often admitted that the digs me make will leave him in trouble sometimes at home.

It was recently reported that the couple are now expecting their third child together.

