Disha Patani who has been dating Tiger Shroff spotted with Aditya Kapur; picture goes viral

The ace actress Disha Patani is now busy shooting for her upcoming film ‘Malang’. The film is also stared by Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur. . According to the reports the film is a revenge drama and will be announced on March this year.

Recently she has been spotted with Aditya Roy on the sets of the film.

Disha took to Instagram and shared a behind the scenes picture with Aditya, captioning it as, “Training for something special #malang” she wrote on her Instagram