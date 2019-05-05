NEWS

Disha Patani who has been dating Tiger Shroff spotted with Aditya Kapur; picture goes viral

May 5, 2019, 08:46 pm IST
The ace actress  Disha Patani is now  busy shooting for her upcoming film ‘Malang’. The film is also stared by  Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Roy Kapur. . According to the reports the film is a revenge drama and will be announced on March this year.

Recently she has been spotted with Aditya Roy on the sets of the film.

Disha took to Instagram and shared a behind the scenes picture with Aditya, captioning it as, “Training for something special #malang” she wrote on her Instagram

 

Training for something special #malang?

