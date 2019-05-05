Latest NewsNEWS

Election Commission issues notice to Sadhvi Pragya despite campaigning 72-hour ban

May 5, 2019, 01:05 pm IST
The Bharathiya Janatha Party’s candidate from Bhopal, Pragya Singh Thakur has been sent a notice by the District Election Officer as she did campaigning during the 3 day period when she was barred by the EC from campaigning.

I’m a Sanyasi. My life’s base is spiritualism, Indian cultural symbols and values. If somebody stops me from practising this, I will leave it to their wisdom,” said Thakur on the matter.

The EC debarred Thakkur from campaigning three days in the LS polls in her remark that she is proud of Babri Masjid demolition.

The remark was seemed to be a violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the poll body.

