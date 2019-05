Inndian boxersgrabbed six medals, including two gold at the 36th Feliks Stamm International Boxing Tournament in Warsaw, Poland on Sunday.

Gaurav Solanki and Manish Kaushik bagged one gold each. Indian boxers also clinched a silver and three bronze.

The 22-year-old Solanki out-punched England’s William Cawley 5-0 in 52 kilograms on his way to the coveted yellow metal. In 60-kilogram weight category, Kaushik beat Morocco’s Mohamed Hamout 4-1.