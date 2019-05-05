Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit Said Nirbhaya Case Was Blown Out of Proportion

Congress leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit has stoked a fresh controversy by calling the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape case as something “blown out of proportion” by the media. Dikshit, in an interview given to a national media, said that all rapes, including rape of children, doesn’t get the same kind of attention that the gangrape in Delhi did at that time.

“There are so many cases like this taking place today. Sometimes you ignore rapes, just a little thing in the newspaper…little children being raped…and one was made into a political scandal” she said.

On 16 December 2012, a young woman was raped by five men on a moving bus in Delhi. She later died from the injuries she sustained.The incident had sparked nationwide outrage and protests. Sheila Dikshit was the Chief Minister of Delhi at that time.