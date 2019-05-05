NEWS

GALLERY; These viral underwater pictures from Hina Khan will make you jaw dropping

May 5, 2019, 04:06 pm IST
The actress has now posted her underwater pictures in Instagram.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Hina wrote, “Swimming my heart out, Here comes mine.”

She was having fun along with her friend Rica Fernandes according to sources.

Hina is currently seen as Komolika on Balaji Productions’ ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’. She teamed up with Ekta Kapoor for the first time and has received a warm response from the audience for portraying the iconic character of Komolika in her own style.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Swimming my heart out ???? Here comes mine?

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Because Hotties hang out at the pool?? @iam_ejf @poojabanerjeee what a day girls..what fun #BossBabe #Hotties #SwimTeam

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

