“I want to tell this to the BJP people that in coming days, SP-BSP alliance will decide new Prime Minister”: Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi party chief Akilesh Yadav has asserted that the SP-BSP alliance will play a key role in forming the government at the centre and this will decide who will be the next prime minister of the country.

“I want to tell this to the BJP people that in coming days, SP-BSP alliance will decide which new government will be formed at the Centre and who will become the new Prime Minister,” said Yadav.

Yadav also asserted that the Prime Minister does the exact opposite of what he is saying

He is 180 degrees Prime Minister and he does just the opposite of whatever he says. He is the PM of only 1 per cent of the population. So he has issues with those who are in favor of social justice and are taking the nation towards a change,” said Yadav.

The SP and BSP along with RLD are contesting in the Lok Sabha poll this season. They have 38, 37 and three Lok Sabha seats respectively in order.

The election poll will go for polls in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow