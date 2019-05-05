IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab beat Chennai Super Kings

In Indian Premier League Cricket, Kings XI Punjab defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets and 2 overs to spare in their last league match at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali .

Earlier, CSK were sent to bat first by KXIP who won the toss. KXIP started well, with Sam Curran getting Shane Watson’s wicket early on. Faf du Plessis (96) and Suresh Raina (53) put on a 120-run partnership before Sam Curran removed Raina against the run of play. It was Curran who had the last laugh against the South African too, getting the ball to deflect off his pads into the stumps.

K.L.Rahul’s 71 off 36 balls as part of a 108-run opening stand with a sedate Chris Gayle powered Kings XI towards the target of 171, eventually knocked off with 12 balls to spare. After CSK posted 170/5 in their 20 overs, KXIP chased down the target courtesy of two blitzkriegs — primarily by KL Rahul (71 off 36 balls) and then by Nicholas Pooran (36 off 22 balls).

CSK will play the Qualifier 1 in Chennai on Tuesday. Whether they will face Delhi Capitals or Mumbai Indians will be decided later tonight. KXIP finish IPL 2019 at the 6th spot. They will be disappointed after the brilliant start they enjoyed to the season but will be glad they have got one over the league leaders CSK.

Score Board:

Kings XI Punjab – 173 for 4 (Rahul 71, Pooran 36*, Harbhajan 3-57)

Chennai Super Kings – 170 for 5 (Du Plessis 96, Raina 53, Curran 3-35, Shami 2-17)