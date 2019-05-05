Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan Offers All Assistance to Cyclone Hit Odisha

The death toll rose to 16 in Odisha yesterday as the government mounted a massive restoration work across 10,000 villages and 52 urban areas ravaged by the storm that pounded coastal parts of the state, affecting nearly one crore people. Meanwhile, Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan said that he is ready to offer any assistance to the Fani hit Odisha.

“I express my solidarity with people who became a victim of the cyclone. We are ready to offer any help to rehabilitation and relief works” said Kerala C.M.

Pinarayi Vijayan also added that he is in touch with the Odisha Government.

In the aftermath of the devastation caused by severe cyclone ‘Fani’, the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy has launched a massive rescue and rehabilitation effort in Odisha