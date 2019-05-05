KeralaLatest News

Kerala One Among ISIS’s Targets: Intelligence Agencies of Security Forces Reach Kerala

May 5, 2019, 07:30 am IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had thwarted a possible Sri Lanka-like attack in Kerala after it arrested three men from the state who had links the ISIS-inspired terror group which carried out the Easter bombings and was planning for something similar in the south Indian state of Kerala.

Riyas Aboobacker, a resident of Palakkad in Kerala was arrested and his interrogation has revealed shocking details of their plans to carry out attacks in Kerala. Thrissur Pooram, new year celebrations at Kochi etc were possible choices that they entertained to execute a blast. Following these shocking revelations, now secret intelligence department of different security forces have reached Kerala to analyse the situation. It is the secret intelligence of Army,Navy and Air Force which has camped at Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. NIA’s group is already at Kerala investigating the ISIS links.

20 men who had shown allegiance towards Riyas Aboobacker’s terrorist ideology are being carefully observed by the forces. They had co ordinated their moves through social media and completely avoided mobile phones. NIA has got important information following an investigation based on IP address of the connection.

NIA is planning to interrogate Riyas and arrest his mates soon. They are also trying to ensure that his partners are not leaving the country.

