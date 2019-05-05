Kissing on a Moving Bike, Video Goes Viral. WATCH

A video of a Delhi couple engaging in some serious Public Display of Affection on a moving motorcycle is raking up views in social media. The young couple was kissing on a busy road near New Delhi’s Rajouri Garden and Kriti Nagar. The act was caught on camera by another traveler. They wore no helmets, kept jumping lanes and literally observed no traffic rules.

The woman sat on the fuel tank and grabbed the guys neck and kissed him on the mouth. The clip was also shared on social media by a senior police officer, who called for action against such a reckless act.

While sharing the video, the IPS officer wrote that there are new sections needed in the Motor Vehicles Act to deal with such violations of traffic laws. Check out the video: