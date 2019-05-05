Latest NewsPolitics

Lok Sabha Polls 2019 : Election Commission gives clean chit to PM Modi in sixth case

May 5, 2019, 07:40 am IST
The Election Commission has given clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the sixth case of an alleged violation of its advisories and the Model Code of Conduct.

The poll-panel concluded that Prime Minister’s speech at an election rally Patan in Gujarat on April 21 had not violated its advisories or the Model Code of Conduct.

The opposition Congress had alleged that Prime Minister had violated the EC advisories and the Model Code of Conduct while speaking at the rally in support of the candidates of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Prime Minister had said that India had kept Pakistan on toes till Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman of the Indian Air Force had not been released and repatriated.

