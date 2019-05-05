Pakistani American Arrested by FBI For his Connection With to JeM

Waqar Ul-Hassan, a naturalised US citizen who had moved to America 20 years ago was arrested at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina on Tuesday. He was arrested by the FBI on his arrival from Pakistan for being in touch with Islamic State and the JeM- two Islamic terror groups.

Hassan was arrested on two counts of making false statements in 2015 about his contacts with terrorist groups. If convicted, he faces up to eight years of imprisonment. During an interview with the FBI, he denied having any contacts with the terrorist groups or helping them. This was found to be false later as he himself admitted that he was in touch with both ISIS and JeM.

Hassan further admitted he traveled to – and stayed with – JeM extremists for two or three days in 2014, traveled in Pakistan in 2013 and 2014 to collect money and food for JeM extremists, and passed out recruiting newspapers for JeM in Pakistan in 2014, the FBI said.