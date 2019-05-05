Pearle Maaney’s grand ‘Haldi Ceremony’; See video and photos

Malayalam actress and BigBoss Malayalam show participant Pearle Maaney and actor Srinish Aravind entered wedlock on Sunday. Prior to the wedding, Pearle enjoyed her grand Haldi ceremony with friends and relatives.

The pics and videos of the ceremony had gone viral on social media. Mollywood actors Deepti Sati, Shaun Romy and Ahana Krishna were among Pearle’s friends who had a blast at the ceremony.

Pearle and Srinish fell in love with each other when they were contesting in Big Boss reality show. Pearle and Srinish had got engaged on January 17, 2019. Only close relatives attended the ceremony.