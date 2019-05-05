Latest NewsBeautyLife Style

Pearle Maaney’s grand ‘Haldi Ceremony’; See video and photos

May 5, 2019, 06:18 pm IST
Less than a minute

Malayalam actress and BigBoss Malayalam show participant Pearle Maaney and actor Srinish Aravind entered wedlock on Sunday. Prior to the wedding, Pearle enjoyed her grand Haldi ceremony with friends and relatives.

The pics and videos of the ceremony had gone viral on social media. Mollywood actors Deepti Sati, Shaun Romy and Ahana Krishna were among Pearle’s friends who had a blast at the ceremony.

Pearle and Srinish fell in love with each other when they were contesting in Big Boss reality show. Pearle and Srinish had got engaged on January 17, 2019. Only close relatives attended the ceremony.

Tags

Related Articles

BJP’s Raja Singh Calls Owaisi a Traitor For Not Chanting Bharat Mata ki Jai

Nov 15, 2018, 10:51 am IST
big clapper

(Video)This is a 3 Lakhs Worth Robot and its Meant For Clapping! Know Why its Made

Jul 11, 2018, 12:34 pm IST

UAE expat returns the money deposited into his account by mistake

Apr 19, 2019, 07:20 am IST

Song from film ‘Chila NewGen Nattuvisheshangal’ released; Video

Apr 20, 2019, 07:02 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close