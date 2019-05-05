PM’s Office attempts to contact Mamata about the post-Fani situation but she was was unavailable says sources

The Prime Minister’s Office made attempts to contact West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about the conditions regarding the state after the Cyclone Fani hit the state. It has also been asserted that the officers could not get her on through phone.

Reacting to reports in a section of media that TMC has expressed its displeasure over Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking only to West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi to inquire about the cyclone aftermath, the PMO sources said that the claim is incorrect.

Two attempts were made by the Prime Minister’s office through phone but cont not get her.

They said that on both occasions, PMO staff was told by CM’s office that the Chief Minister was on tour and the calls would be returned once she was back.