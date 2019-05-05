Latest NewsNEWS

Rahul Gandhi is not a “pappu” he is “highly educated” says Sam Pitroda

May 5, 2019, 05:20 pm IST
Indian Overseas Congress Chief Sam Pithroda has asserted that the Congress president Rahul Gandhi is not a “papu” and in turn added that he is “higly educated”.

He said that he has spend enough time with him and get to know him.

“I have spent a fair amount of time with Rahul to talk about how we will take the country forward. I have great confidence in him contrary to what BJP has been saying about him for the last ten years. He is not a ‘pappu’. He is a highly educated, intelligent young man. India needs young leaders,” Pitroda said at a press conference.

India needs modern mind, it needs mind which is induced with technology, not jumlas (false promises). The country needs a man with character; it needs a leader who feels for the people and who believes in democracy and talks about we, not me. I can assure Rahul brings a lot of good qualities,” he added.

He hitout at Prime minister for his controversial satement that former Prime Minnister Rajeev Gandi was “corrupt number 1”.

I have been hurt when I heard what the Prime Minister spoke about Rajiv Gandhi. PM speaks for the people of the country. He said Rahul’s father (Rajiv Gandhi) was corrupt number 1.

