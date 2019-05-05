Six passengers of Six different trains were robbed on a single night including a Kerala passenger ; details inside

Six passengers from six different trains were robbed of their gold chains which valued a total of 30 sovereigns. The incident happened in the stretch between Salem and Erode and it is very startling that all these incidents happens within a few hours in the dark night.

Police has asserted that a railway bridge construction work is progressing near Mavelipalayam near Salem, all trains passing through Erode from here have been advised to move at 20-kmph speed on that stretch during the last two days

The robbers who took the advantage of the slow moving train targeted it.

The miscreants first struck at the Mayiladuthurai-Mysuru express in which a woman passenger from Tiruvarur, Vinodhini, was relieved of her five sovereigns gold chain. Another passenger bound for Karnataka, Ambika, also lost her two sovereigns gold chain before the robbers got down from the slowly moving train

The Kovai-Chennai Cheran Express was targeted in which a passenger from Coimbatore, Ms. Vimala, lost her gold chain worth 6.5 sovereigns. Next in turn was the Alapuzha-Chennai express in which a Chennai-bound passenger Arun Krishnan lost his gold chain worth 2.50 sovereigns afterwards.

It was in the fourth robbery that the Keralite passenger Shyamala Begum travelling by the Mangaluru-Chennai was robbed. they took her five sovereigns of gold chain.

Following these, two other passengers travelling by two other trains that traversed that stretch – Kochiveli-Kachchiguda express and Kovai-Chennai express-, also lost their valuable gold chains