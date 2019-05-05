‘Smriti Irani will defeat Rahul Gandhi by 1 Lakh votes’ : Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Saturday held a join roadshow in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi with party’s Lok Sabha candidate Smriti Irani. In the home turf of Indian National Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Shah said that in UP the choice is between dynasty and development. He also asserted that BJP would win the Amethi parliamentary seat with over one lakh votes.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Shah said, “In Uttar Pradesh, the choice is between dynasty and development. And people will choose development over dynasty. Our overall seats in Uttar Pradesh will also increase.”

“Everyone is hopeful. The massive crowd is an evidence that people of Amethi have faith in Modi Ji & BJP is winning here in this elections. The opposition will stop making any claims after the result, BJP will form govt with massive majority,” Shah said to ANI.

The roadshow was held on the last day of campaigning for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, where polling will take place on May 6.