Stabbing in Kerala Wedding function leaves many injured

May 5, 2019, 09:00 pm IST
In a wedding that was held at Irinjalikuda Thirssur, the bizarre incidents happened during the eve of the function led to many injured .

A fight which broke out between the neighbor of the groom and relatives of the bride led to the tragic incident which even led to the knife stabbing

The situation is asserted as that the fight broke out as one among the bride’s relatives touched  the neighbor’s body  accidentally which lead to a word war in the beginning and ended in knife stabbing. The injured are admitted in the hospital. The police have registered the case.

