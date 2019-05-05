”Such people untie my shoes”: Varun Gandhi attacks opponent: Video

BJP leader and son of union minister Maneka Gandhi, Varun Gandhi stirred controversy when, on a campaign rally for his mother in UP’s Sultanpur on Saturday, he said people like the BSP candidate from the constituency “untie his shoelaces”.

“A human being without dignity is as good as dead. I just want to say that you don’t need to fear anyone except God. No one can do anything to you. I am standing here. I am the son of Sanjay Gandhi and I get my shoelace untied by such people,” Gandhi said.

The BSP candidate from the area – Chandra Bhadra Singh – popularly known as Sonu Singh is a former MLA.