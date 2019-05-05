KeralaLatest News

Suresh Gopi Will Get a Lot of Votes at Thrissur, Says Actor Sreenivasan

May 5, 2019, 08:02 am IST
Sreenivasan is unlike any other actor in Mollywood when you consider his political perspective. He is known to make political satires and when he makes any prediction about Kerala politics, kerala listens to it.

In an interview given to a Malayalam channel, Sreenivasan said that Suresh Gopi will get a lot of votes at Thrissur. He also added that Innocent will win at Chalakkudy.

Suresh Gopi had won a lot of hearts at Thrissur with his innovative mode of campaign as well as his down to earth nature.

The actor-director also spoke about his experience of being a victim of the fake vote. He recollected an experience years ago when he came to his booth to vote, only to find that his vote was already cast. Sreenivasan said hat there is nothing new about fake votes and it has been here for a long time.

