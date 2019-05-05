Latest NewsNEWS

Swami Aatmabodhanad breaks 194 day-long fast to save Ganga

May 5, 2019, 06:18 pm IST
May 5, 2019, 06:18 pm IST

Swami Aatmabodhanad broke his 194 days of fasting who did it for the saving Ganges after the National Mission for Clean Ganga wore assurances regarding the same.The ascetic was on a fast in Haridwar for the past 194-days with an aim to save the holy river.

The ascetic broke his fasting having a juice in the presence of Haridwar Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kusum Chouhan who is accompanied by his officials.

NMCG Director General Rajeev Ranjan met me on April 25 and gave it in writing that steps will be taken regarding dams as discussed. He also gave an account of the actions being taken against mining,” said ascetic Aatmabodhanand.

