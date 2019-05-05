Swami Sandeepananda Giri abuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his statements against Rajeev Gandhi

Swami Sandeepananda Giri has come with severe criticism against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his statement against former Prime Minister Rajeev Gandhi.

Swami Sandeepananda Giri in his social media handle raised his severe criticism. He on his official Facebook page shared a post quoting from the great Hindu epic ‘Mahabharata’. He said that ‘those who say wrong about deceased persons are demons’.

Earlier accusing the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi of harping on the acquisition of Rafale aircraft only to tarnish his image, Modi took a swipe at former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. “Your father was termed ‘Mr Clean’ by his courtiers, but his life ended as ‘Bhrashtachari No 1’ (corrupt number 1),” Modi said.

