Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday enjoying romantic moments: see video

A new song from the Bollywood film ‘Student of the Year 2’ was released by the makers of the film.

The song is picturised on Ananya and Tiger and is shot across 32 locations that will leave your jaws dropped. While Ananya looked stunning in all her looks, Tiger also looked dapper as they oozed sizzling chemistry in the song.

The song has been composed by duo Vishal-Shekhar, sung by Neeti Mohan, Sanam Puri, and choreographed by Adil Sheikh.

The yet to release film is the second franchise of ‘Student of the Year’, which introduced Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra to fil industry. The film was a blockbuster.

The Student of the Year 2′ has a star-studded cast including Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. The film will be released this month. The film is directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar.