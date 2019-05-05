Travancore Devaswom Board plans to build official residences for its members

The Travancore Devaswom Board is planning to build official residences for its president and members at a time when a sharp fall in income is witnessed following the Sabarimala controversy. The foundation stone for three buildings constructing at the board headquarters was laid on April 30. It was laid by board president A Padma Kumar.

A steep fall was witnessed in the income from Sabarimala following the controversy related to women entry. Sabarimala temple is the main source of income for the Travancore Devaswom Board. The board is facing severe financial crisis following the issue. They are now mainly depending on the assistance obtained from the state government. They have before them the advice of the accounts officer to cut short expenses following the crisis. The construction of the official residences is in between this.

Meantime, board member K P Shankardas response was that this decision was taken earlier and construction is following the inconvenience. The decision of the board is to complete the construction at the earliest.