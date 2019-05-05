UDF Alleges Fake Votes Were Cast in Minister M.M Mani’s Constituency- UdumbanChola

It is widely assumed that electoral malpractices do take place in elections in India, but unlike never before the news of such practices are coming out this time. CPI(M), after being on the defensive, following the video evidence of their workers doing fake votes came out, has been desperately trying to regain some of the lost ground. But more allegations are raised against them.

In the latest incident, UDF workers have alleged that CPI(M) had resorted to fake voting at Idukki and a complaint regarding this has already been filed at the office of the district collector. The workers said it was a DYFI active worker who cast votes in two booths- booth number 66 and 69 by forging a fake voters id. UDF said incidents of fake votes being cast happened in plenty at UdumbanChola- minister M.M Mani’s own constituency.

DYFI worker Ranjith, after casting fake votes had openly challenged UDF workers,” said Idukki DCC president Ibrahim Kutty.