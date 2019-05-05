Young newbie married couple, less than 20 year old found dead in university campus

A newly -married couple was found dead at Visva-Bharati university campus. The incident happens in Birbhum district in West Bengal.

The bodies of the victims were found near Cheena Bhavana, located within the campus, on Friday late night asserted the police.

The deseased were identified as 8-year-old Somnath Mahato and 19-year-old Abantika. The couple had got married recently and both of them were students of Srinanda High School at Bolpur.

The appears to be a matter of suicide but can be asserted precisely only after the post-mortem examination.

“Our security personnel informed us about the matter after they spotted the bodies near Cheena Bhavana,” the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Visva-Bharati, Anirban Sarkar, said.