Latest NewsNEWS

Young newbie married couple, less than 20 year old found dead in university campus

May 5, 2019, 01:45 pm IST
Less than a minute

A newly -married couple was found dead at Visva-Bharati university campus. The incident happens in Birbhum district in West Bengal.

The bodies of the victims were found near Cheena Bhavana, located within the campus, on Friday late night asserted the police.

The deseased were identified as 8-year-old Somnath Mahato and 19-year-old Abantika. The couple had got married recently and both of them were students of Srinanda High School at Bolpur.

The appears to be a matter of suicide but can be asserted precisely only after the post-mortem examination.

“Our security personnel informed us about the matter after they spotted the bodies near Cheena Bhavana,” the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Visva-Bharati, Anirban Sarkar, said.

Tags

Related Articles

Indian student in the US faces 10 years of jail for destroying computers

Apr 20, 2019, 03:17 am IST

Man hits Traffic Police man For Stopping his Car, Watch Video

Dec 20, 2018, 11:07 am IST

Karishma Sharma turns up the heat by her ‘Bathtub photos’

Apr 26, 2019, 02:19 am IST

Navratri Special Recipe : Eggless Red Velvet Cupcakes

Oct 8, 2018, 11:37 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close