‘Your Mr Clean father’s life ended as Bhrashtachari No 1’ : PM Modi to Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday accused the Samajwadi Party of going soft on the Congress, saying the two parties are playing a “big game” against Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati. Addressing BJP rallies in Pratapgarh and Basti, Modi said the SP-BSP alliance partners will be at each other’s throats when the results are out on May 23.

He said while Mayawati is openly targeting the Congress and its policies, a Congress leader is sharing the stage with the SP. The apparent reference was to Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s presence at an SP meeting in Rae Bareli on Thursday.

“The SP is going soft on the Congress, but its alliance partner BSP chief Mayawati is attacking the Congress,” Modi said in Pratapgarh. He claimed the SP had derived advantage out of the alliance, talking about “respect” towards her.

“It was said you (Mayawati) will be made the prime minister, but now `Behenji’ has understood that the SP and the Congress are playing a big game with her,” he said. Modi said the Congress has been reduced to the status of a ‘vote katwa’ party, suggesting its only relevance now is to queer the pitch for other parties. Accusing the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi of harping on the acquisition of Rafale aircraft only to tarnish his image, Modi took a swipe at former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. “Your father was termed ‘Mr Clean’ by his courtiers, but his life ended as ‘Bhrashtachari No 1’ (corrupt number 1),” Modi said.