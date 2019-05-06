Latest NewsIndia

‘Celebrities with NaMo’: Malayalam film stars join Bollywood stars in supporting Narendra Modi

May 6, 2019, 04:05 pm IST
Less than a minute

India’s top film personalities and celebrities joined at New Delhi extending their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Malayalam film stars also joined the function. The celebrities gathered together in a programme organised by BJP titled ‘Celebrities with NaMo’. The event was held at BJP headquarters.

Senior BJP leader and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was the chief guest of the programme. Among those who attended an eventuality were Boney Kapoor, Jaya Prada, Prahlad Kakkar, Poonam Dhillon, Babul Supriyo, Sai Kumar, Babu Mohan, Manoj Tiwari and Kavitha. Actresses Menaka, Jalaja, actor Gopakumar represented Malayalam film industry.

Tags

Related Articles

Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope: Your day today

Jul 4, 2017, 07:47 am IST

Active Indian Cricket Team Player Requests For Gunman Fearing Death Threats From His Wife

Oct 1, 2018, 05:20 pm IST
Indus Water Treaty

What is the Indus Water Treaty? And why it is a hot topic?

May 24, 2018, 02:07 pm IST

A new study reveals that two-thirds of Himalayan glaciers could melt by 2100

Feb 6, 2019, 09:20 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close