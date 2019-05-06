‘Celebrities with NaMo’: Malayalam film stars join Bollywood stars in supporting Narendra Modi

India’s top film personalities and celebrities joined at New Delhi extending their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Malayalam film stars also joined the function. The celebrities gathered together in a programme organised by BJP titled ‘Celebrities with NaMo’. The event was held at BJP headquarters.

Senior BJP leader and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was the chief guest of the programme. Among those who attended an eventuality were Boney Kapoor, Jaya Prada, Prahlad Kakkar, Poonam Dhillon, Babul Supriyo, Sai Kumar, Babu Mohan, Manoj Tiwari and Kavitha. Actresses Menaka, Jalaja, actor Gopakumar represented Malayalam film industry.