HMD Global launches Nokia 4.2 Android One in India

The Nokia 4.2 is an affordable smartphone that slots below the Nokia 5.1 Plus in the hierarchy. It touts a premium glass design along with an attractive waterdrop display and a unique notification light power button and Google Assistant button. The Android One device also runs on stock Android Pie and is powered by a Snapdragon 439 chipset, among other things.

HMD Global’s newest Nokia phone will take on some Redmi, Samsung and Realme devices that fall around Rs 10,000. Interestingly, the Nokia 4.2 is priced similar to the Nokia 5.1 Plus, which was launched last year with an all-glass design and Helio P60 chipset. Unlike the Nokia 5.1 Plus which is available online, the Nokia 4.2 will only cater to the offline crowd. Here’s what you need to know about the latest Nokia smartphone.

Nokia 4.2 specifications

Display: The Nokia 4.2 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (1520×720) LCD display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and 295ppi.

Processor: It is powered by a 2.0Ghz octa-core Snapdragon 439 chipset paired with Adreno 505 GPU.

RAM: The phone is offered with 3GB of RAM.

Internal storage: It gets 32GB of internal storage. The Nokia 4.2 supports storage expandability up to 400GB.

Rear camera: The dual camera system includes a 13MP f/2.2 primary camera and a 2MP secondary camera.

Front camera: It sports an 8MP selfie camera housed within the waterdrop notch.

Software: The Android One device runs on stock Android 9 Pie.

Battery: The Nokia 4.2 houses a 3,000mAh battery.