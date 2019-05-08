NEWS

Rahul Gandhi submitts Fresh apology in new addidavit for “wrongfully” attributing the party’s slogan ‘Chowkidar Chor Ha

May 8, 2019, 01:09 pm IST
Less than a minute

Rahul Gandhi has tendered an unconditional apology in a fresh affidavit to the  apex court  for the wrong  attribution of  ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ remark

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has submitted a new apology letter to the apex court for “wrongfully” attributing the party’s slogan ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’. This is the third affidavit filed by the Congress chief after the apex court rebuked him for only mentioning “regret” in the first two affidavits pertaining to the contempt of court case against him.

The Deponent unconditionally apologises for the wrongful attributions to this Honourable Court. The Deponent further states that any such attributions were entirely unintentional, non-willful and inadvertent”, Gandhi wrote in his affidavit.

However, the BJP had argued in the court that Gandhi’s “regret” in the matter, that was submitted earlier is was not sufficient and that he should apologise and it was in this condition that he had done third time.

Related Articles

Gujarat Election 2017 LIVE UPDATES…

Dec 4, 2017, 11:19 am IST

With the massive double victory BJP broke 24-year-old record of Congress in India

Dec 18, 2017, 11:26 pm IST

Here you can find the most dangerous pics in the world

May 23, 2018, 11:19 pm IST

PAK PM has no right to interfere in India’s electoral process says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Apr 11, 2019, 12:42 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close