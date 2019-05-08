Malayalam filmmaker Aashiq Abu, who is considered to be an ardent supporter of CPM and Left politics has come forward criticising the CPM, Kerala government and Kerala State Electricity Board(KSEB) on Santhivanam issue.

He on his official Facebook page shared a post in which he raised his criticism. He in the post pointed out that the ‘M’ in CPM denoted Karl Marx. He also wrote that the people are ready to give the whole money which KSEB has spent and to stop construction by cutting down trees.

Santhivanam, a natural forest in Paravur is under threat from KSEB which want to construct a line that will ultimately destroy the ecologically important area.