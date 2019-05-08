Thalathil Dineshan and Shobha in Kerala police campaign

‘Thalathil Dineshan and Shobha’, is the evergreen Malayalam film characters from the award-winning Malayalam film ‘Vadakkunokkiyanthram’ directed by actor-director Sreenivasan. The film marked the directorial debut of Sreenivasan. The film is still loved by Keralites and the characters repeatdly seen in trolls also.

Now they have become the part of Kerala police. The Kerala police as part of its traffic awareness campaign are using these two famous film characters. The Kerala police have released a message which says that ””Sorry” will not bring your partner back in life. Drive Safe, Stay Alive”.