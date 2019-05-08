KeralaLatest News

Thalathil Dineshan and Shobha in Kerala police campaign

May 8, 2019, 07:32 pm IST
Less than a minute

‘Thalathil Dineshan and Shobha’, is the evergreen Malayalam film characters from the award-winning Malayalam film ‘Vadakkunokkiyanthram’ directed by actor-director Sreenivasan. The film marked the directorial debut of Sreenivasan. The film is still loved by Keralites and the characters repeatdly seen in trolls also.

Now they have become the part of Kerala police. The Kerala police as part of its traffic awareness campaign are using these two famous film characters. The Kerala police have released a message which says that ””Sorry” will not bring your partner back in life. Drive Safe, Stay Alive”.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Ross, a possible new abode from our planet

Nov 16, 2017, 01:04 pm IST

Gorakhpur tragedy: Four people in FIR is ‘untraceable’

Aug 25, 2017, 09:21 am IST

Yet Another Celebrity Marriage: Traditional wedding ceremony for Actress Subhasree Ganguly- See Pics

May 11, 2018, 04:18 pm IST

NITI Aayog to review the progress of standardization and indigenization of Metro rail

Aug 26, 2018, 07:42 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close