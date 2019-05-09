Latest NewsIndia

Aircraft carrying 228 passengers makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

May 9, 2019, 09:38 am IST
Less than a minute

A Singapore Airlines aircraft carrying 228 people made an emergency landing in the national capital on Wednesday after experiencing a glitch in the nose wheel, an airport official said. Coming from Singapore, the A380-800 plane made a hard landing and was later towed away to the parking bay, according to a passenger on board.

The airline issued a statement, saying that the aircraft experienced a hydraulic system issue prior to its arrival in Delhi. “As a result, the aircraft needed to be towed to the parking bay after landing. A normal disembarkation was subsequently carried out,” it said, adding that none of the passengers or crew on board were in any danger.

The airport official said full emergency was declared for the SQ 406 Singapore-Delhi flight. The plane, which experienced some problem with its nose wheel, made a safe landing, he added. He said the plane landed on runway 28 at around 8.20 pm and vacated the runway at around 8.38 pm. According to the passenger, there was apparently a “loss of steering capacity” for the plane, which also aborted landing once.

Tags

Related Articles

Ship With 2000 Luxury Cars Sinks in the Atlantic Ocean

Mar 22, 2019, 08:24 am IST
AIADMK

AIADMK mouthpiece slams Rajinikanth & Kamal Hassan in poem

Jun 22, 2018, 02:16 pm IST

Air strike on Yemen’s capital Sana’a by Saudi-led military coalition killed Huthi rebels

Apr 28, 2018, 02:38 pm IST

Replacement for Hardik Pandya and K.L Rahul Announced

Jan 13, 2019, 12:00 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close