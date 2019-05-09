Latest NewsInternational

European Union urges China to change the situation in Xinjiang

May 9, 2019, 10:24 pm IST
The European Union has asked China to change the situation in it’s Xinjiang province. In Xinjiang an estimated one million mostly Muslim minorities are held in internment camps. EU ambassador to China , Nicolas Chapuis informed this.

China has come under increasing global scrutiny over its treatment of ethnic Uighurs and other Turkic-speaking minorities in Xinjiang, with the EU and the United Nations requesting access to the region.

Beijing has defended its security crackdown, describing the camps as voluntary “vocational education centres” aimed at steering people away from religious extremism, terrorism and separatism.

