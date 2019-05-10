M.M Mani Says the Dams are Ready to Face the Monsoon

Minister M.M Mani, heavily criticized for his improper dam management that made the floods in Kerala worse, has said that everything needed to ensure the protection of dams have been done. Monsoon time is fast approaching in Kerala.

“Dams will be opened and closed at the proper time. KSEB is already done with making the necessary arrangements,” he said.

The examination of dams was done faster and earlier this time considering this is the first onset of the monsoon after the floods. Mani will be keen to make sure that there are no more complaints about dam management.

Meanwhile, he once again dismissed allegations of improper dam management being the reason of floods.