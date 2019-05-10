“Narendra Modi destroys Indian economy with demonetisation, GST”,says Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday again attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his decision to implement demonetisation and a “flawed” GST, claiming that it broke the economy’s backbone by resulting in the closure of many small and medium businesses across the country.

Addressing a public meeting in Geeta Colony for the party’s East Delhi candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely, Gandhi said: “There are different types of theft. One is direct theft and another is indirect theft.”

“Modiji did direct theft in Rafale deal by giving the contract to an industrialist friend.

“Modiji did indirect theft by the decision of demonetisation and ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ as it resulted in closure of several small and medium businesses across the country and also left crores of people unemployed,” he said, referring to the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“The economy which is the backbone of our country was broken by these two decisions,” he said.

Accusing Modi of having a strategy to shut the small and medium businesses across the country to benefit his 15-20 industrialist friends, he said that once the Congress comes to power, it will simplify GST and the youth and other people would not need any permission for the next three years to start their businesses.

Alleging that the Modi government waived off loans to the tune of Rs 5.55 lakh crore of the industrialists in the last five years, Gandhi said that if his party comes to power, then it will provide Rs 72,000 per annum to 25 crore poor people under its “Nyay” scheme.

“The amount will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of people and it shall again strengthen the economy which got jammed in the last five years due to the decision of GST and demonetisation,” he said.

“Modiji talks about patriotism. But the biggest weapon of our country is our economy and that was brought into shambles by this government.”

Also hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party, he said it was his party and not the ruling party in Delhi that could defeat the BJP. In 2014, they gave the slogan “Delhi ka Chief Minister (Arvind) Kejriwal and Desh ka PM Modi” and thus “opened the doors” for Modi, he added.