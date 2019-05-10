‘No wish to become Prime Minister’, says senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari

Former BJP national president and union minister Nitin Gadkari made it clear that he has no wish to become prime minister. He in an interview given to a national news channel clarified his stand.

He said that he did not want to become the black horse. “I am not a dark horse and I have no self-agenda. I don’t want to become the prime minister,” the BJP’s candidate from Maharashtra’s Nagpur told media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will again form the government and become again Prime minister. BJP will retain the majority and will form the government under the leadership of Modi. BJP will perform better in Uttar Pradesh. The state will give the maximum number of MPs from the state he claimed.