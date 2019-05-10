Rahul Gandhi accuses the AAP of “opening doors” for Narendra Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday made a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of polling on seven seats of Lok Sabha in Delhi. Addressing a public meeting, Rahul Gandhi said it was Congress and not the AAP that fought against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rahul Gandhi said instead of fighting the BJP, the AAP brought them to power. “In last elections, AAP’s slogan in Delhi was ‘Dilli mein CM Kejriwal Ji, Hindustan mein PM Narendra Modi Ji’. They had opened gates for Narendra Modi. Congress and I have fought Narendra Modi Ji across the country,” the Congress chief said. He said the AAP was making excuses that they had been stopped from carrying out works.

“I saw AAP posters ‘Hum kaam karte hain, wo kaam rokte hain’. You didn’t say this earlier when you contested elections. You are in power now. Small traders – Delhi’s backbone is being broken. Sealing is underway and you say you can’t do anything? Congress had stopped this in Parliament,” Gandhi said.