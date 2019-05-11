Latest NewsEntertainment

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcome fourth child

May 11, 2019, 11:17 am IST
Baby No. 4 has arrived for Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West.

The reality star/mogul tweeted Friday about the 6-pound, 9-ounces arrival.
“He’s here and he’s perfect!” she wrote.
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019
The pair on Thursday welcomed the baby via surrogate, and he joins sisters North, 5, and Chicago 1, and brother Saint, 3.
On “The Ellen Show” Thursday with her nieces and nephews, Kourtney Kardashian said her sister was supposed to join her but couldn’t because the surrogate was in labor.

Their mother and family matriarch, Kris Jenner, appeared surprised and said she was not aware labor had started.

The baby’s name is sure to be of interest.


In January, Kardashian West said she had been Googling Armenian boys’ names in honor of her family’s heritage but hadn’t found anything.

