A Venture capital firm in Paris is named ‘Kerala Ventures’: Know the reason

All Keralites can be very proud that a venture capital firm in Paris, France is named after our tiny state – Kerala. Media person Sainul Abideen has shared this wonderful news on his social media handle.

Sainul while in Paris has seen this firm which is named after Kerala. the firm is situated in the Station F start-up campus in Paris. Abideen who first thought that maybe the owners of the firm may be Keralites but when contacted he came to know that they did not belong to Kerala. So he sent an e-mail asking the reason behind the name and the answer he received is a matter of all Malayalees to be proud.

The owners of the firm revealed that they name their firm Kerala because the Kerala state is very beautiful and has full of business potential for the next decades.

