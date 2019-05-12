Advocate Jayasankar’s Latest Facebook Post is About a Drama that Talks About Violent Politics at Kannur. Check it Out

Advocate Jayasankar is not known for holding back his opinion and is adept at witty sarcasm. The politics at Kannur has always been a violent one and despite many party workers losing their lives, there seems to be no end to it. CPI(M) is often at one end of all the atrocities that happen at Kannur district. Jayasankar in his latest fb post is talking about a drama that attempted to capture the situation at Kannur.

“Kuruthi is a drama written by Hemanth Kumar and directed by Rajesh Irulam. The drama that talks about the violent politics at Kannur district in Kerala, was presented in about 200 stages. It also won many prizes.

The people at the top of Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy did not like the drama. They did not include Kuruthi in the list of ten dramas to contest in the contest of professional dramas. But then, the people behind Kuruthi and the actors on stage are lucky. It’s just that they did not win the award, but were not beaten up in the times of ‘Renaissance’” wrote Jayasankar on Facebook.