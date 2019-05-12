KeralaLatest News

“Kerala a State Where ISIS has a Lot of Influence,”Says a Pakistani Report

May 12, 2019, 06:43 am IST
Less than a minute

A Pakistani report has claimed that terrorism is gaining strength in the south Indian state of Kerala, in India. It was in the report of the director of Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), Abdulla Khan that news which will send a shiver down the spine of Keralites were mentioned.

After Kashmir, Kerala comes in second as the place from most number of recruitment to ISIS has been made. In the last three years, a whopping 54 people from Kerala have joined ISIS, says the report. They have all been taken to Syria and Iraq for Jihad, adds the report by PICSS which has their headquarters in Islamabad.

“Indian Citizens, especially from Kerala state find, IS more attractive than any other group. At least 54 people from Kerala joined IS during the past three years. They are also well educated, most are engineers, doctors and MBA degree holder Indian citizens are mostly joining Khorasan Chapter than the core group in Iraq or Syria” says the report.

Earlier, the Islamic State’s official mouthpiece Amaq News Agency claimed a ‘province’ in India, called “Wilayah of Hind” following the skirmish with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags

Related Articles

Samsung launches ‘Galaxy Tab S4’ in India: Price and specs

Oct 18, 2018, 07:02 pm IST

India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: India won by 90 runs; to take 2-0 series lead

Jan 26, 2019, 04:04 pm IST

One dead and another seriously injured after a Ferrari car mishap In Kolkata

Jun 3, 2018, 08:04 pm IST

Delhi Metro ride to be costlier from tomorrow

Oct 9, 2017, 11:27 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close