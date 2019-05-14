KeralaLatest News

Pinarayi Vijayan at Geneva Waste Disposal Plant. Watch Video

May 14, 2019
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is on his Europen tour and has been updating his moves on Facebook. C.M in his latest post shared his experiences at a waste disposal plant in Geneva.

“Visited a waste disposal plant in Geneva. This is a plant where electricity is made from wastes. The protocol officer of Geneva government received us. Officers explained the functioning of the plant. Indian Embassy ambassador and Malayali Sibi had accompanied me…” Check out his Facebook post:

???????? ?????????????? ??????? ???????????. ???????????? ?????? ???????? ?????????????????? ????????????. ???? ???????????? ??????????? ????? ?????? ???????????. ?????????? ???????????? ????????????? ????????????. ?????????????? ????????? ??????? ????????? ????????? ??????????? ???? ??????????. ???? ?????????? ??? ????, ???? ???????????? ?????? ??.?.?. ??. ??. ????, ??????? ?????????? ????????, ??? ?? ?? ? ?????? ?????????? ??. ???? ???????????? ??????? ???????????.

Gepostet von Pinarayi Vijayan am Montag, 13. Mai 2019

