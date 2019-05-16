A teacher asks students to slap girl 168 times for not doing homework

A government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district has been arrested and remanded in 14-day judicial custody by a court for allegedly directing some students to slap their classmate 168 times for not completing her homework. Thandla tehsil’s Judicial Magistrate First Class Jai Patidar turned down the bail plea of 35-year-old Manoj Verma.

The incident took place in January 2018 and came to light after the victim’s father lodged a complaint with the police against the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya teacher.

According to the victim’s father Shiv Pratap Singh, his daughter did not go to school from January 1 to 10, 2018 as she was unwell. On January 11, when the girl went to school and her work was incomplete, Verma told her classmates to slap her as a form of punishment following which 14 girls slapped her two times every day for six days.

Singh lodged a complaint with the school management which constituted a committee to probe the incident. The panel found the teacher guilty and suspended him, the prosecutor said.

Singh also lodged a complaint with the police against the teacher under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The teacher was arrested this Monday.