The Internet sensation ‘Grumpy Cat’ passed away

The internet sensation Grumpy Cat has now passed away at the age of 7. Posting on social media Friday, Grumpy Cat’s owners wrote that she experienced complications from a urinary tract infection and “passed away peacefully” Tuesday “in the arms of her mommy.”

Her owners said “Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world, even when times were tough.”

The real name of the cat was Tardar Sauce and she rose to fame after her photos were posted online in 2012. The cat had more than 2 million followers on Instagram and more than 1 million on Twitter.