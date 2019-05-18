Latest NewsInternational

Austrian minister Heinz-Christian Strache resigns

May 18, 2019, 09:05 pm IST
Austrian Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache, a key figure of the European far-right, has resigned after explosive revelations from a hidden camera sting, just days before key European Union elections.

Strache said in a televised statement in Vienna today that he tendered his resignation as vice-chancellor of Austria to Chancellor Kurz, which has been accepted.

Media reports emerged yesterday alleging that Strache promised public contracts in return for campaign help from a fake Russian backer he met in a luxury villa on the island of Ibiza a few months before 2017’s parliamentary elections in Austria.

However, Strache insisted that he was the victim of a targeted political attack which had used illegal means, but that he was leaving in order to avoid further damage to the government.

