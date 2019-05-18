BJP’s Sandeep Warrier and Congress’ Jyothikumar Chamakala Engages in a Heated Verbal Exchange in News Channel Debate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been criticized by the opposition for the way he addressed his first press conference. Modi did make an appearance in the press meet but did not take any questions asked during the press conference. It was all directed towards and answered by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah, who sat next to P.M.

Malayalam news channels took the same subject for the discussion in their evening debate and Mathrubhumi’s discussion, headed by anchor Manjush, had Congress representative Jyothikumar Chamakala and BJP’s Sandeep Warrier locking horns in a heated and rather abusive exchange of words.

Sandeep took the stand that it was a press meet called by Amit Shah and P.M Modi, as a disciplined party leader, let Amit take the initiative. He also explained the involvement of previous prime ministers of the country when it comes to taking part in the press conference, while Jyothikumar asked why Modi sat with Amit Shah if he did not intend to take any question.

The argument went on and at one point Jyothikumar highlighted the controversy surrounding Modi’s ‘degree certificate’ and how Manmohan is a better P.M and so on. He said Rahul Gandhi has been repeatedly challenging P.M Modi for an open debate and that Modi hasn’t accepted the challenge at all. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a Fraud in all sense.

It is at this point that Sandeep responded sharply and warned the anchor that such rogues(Jyothikumar) must not be allowed to defame the Prime Minister on the floor of a news channel.

Jyothikumar did not like him called as ‘rogue’ and he said Sandeep should mind his words and might as well go to his wife’s house and use such language. “I will decide what to speak during my turn” he said.

Sandeep responded who Jyothikumar is to defame P.M, and the war of words continued for a while in which both leaders asked each other “Who are you to say so”.

Eventually, the anchor intervened to settle and he said Sandeep should keep quiet and what Chamakala said was his opinion about P.M.