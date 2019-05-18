CPI(M) Leader Brinda Karat Talk About the Two ‘Poisons’ in West Bengal

In a disturbing development in WestBengal for the left, in many districts in West Bengal, CPI(M) supporters, have joined hands with BJP and are marching alongside BJP candidates with saffron flags, chanting “Bharat Mata ki Jai”. CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat tried to explain the vacuum created by the Left in a state it ruled for 34 years. She said both Trinamool Congress and BJP are two kinds of poison.

“Whatever the brand, poison kills. You can’t think that you can taste this poison or that. The TMC’s policies have led to great discontent among the people of Bengal against the party. The BJP is using its central-state powers and huge money to claim that it’s the only alternative here. It is like offering people two choices of poison – BJP and TMC,” Karat told PTI in a recent interview.

Brinda also condemned the violence in the procession led by BJP president Amit Shah in which the statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalized.

Earlier, Former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee had warned the people of West Bengal against their inclination towards BJP and said: “There is no use in leaping from a TMC frying pan into the BJP’s fireplace.”