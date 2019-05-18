Latest NewsNEWS

Kejriwal attacked at least 6 times in police presence says AAP MLA

May 18, 2019, 05:26 pm IST
Less than a minute

After Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed that his personal security officer reports to BJP and the party will get him killed one day, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “We do not trust Delhi Police.” Bharadwaj added, “After becoming CM, he has been attacked at least 6 times in the presence of police. Even after such incidents, no action was taken.”

Tags

Related Articles

Team India arrives in New Zealand for the upcoming series

Jan 20, 2019, 05:21 pm IST

Supreme Court issued final verdict on ‘privacy’

Aug 24, 2017, 10:46 am IST

Sabarimala: Scientific institute of Tantric heritage is going to perform a ‘yaga’ to block women

Jan 6, 2019, 04:36 pm IST

Government Employees to get their increased salaries very soon

Jan 28, 2018, 02:47 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close