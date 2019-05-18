Kejriwal attacked at least 6 times in police presence says AAP MLA

After Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed that his personal security officer reports to BJP and the party will get him killed one day, AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “We do not trust Delhi Police.” Bharadwaj added, “After becoming CM, he has been attacked at least 6 times in the presence of police. Even after such incidents, no action was taken.”

